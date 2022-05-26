Odem head coach Jason Pfluger knew his Owls were in for a tough bi-district contest against state-ranked London in Robstown on May 7, but his Owls came so close to pulling off the upset on the hot afternoon at Cotton Picker Field.
Starting pitcher Kyle Castaneda kept the Pirates off balance during his first three innings on the mound, getting a quick lead from his offense. Castaneda led off the first inning with a single and moved to second after Josh Chavira laid down a sacrifice bunt. Marcus Martinez then drew a walk before Elijah Pizana hit a double to left field that scored both Castaneda and Martinez to give the Owls and pitcher Castaneda a 2-0 lead.
The heat started to take its toll on both starters before the Pirates finally caught up with Castaneda. In the bottom of the fourth London picked up three straight hits to tie the game 2-2 and, two outs later,, the Pirates scored what would turn out to be the game-winning run after a passed ball.
The Owls made some noise in the top of the fifth when Chavira singled and moved to second when Martinez drew another walk, but Odem failed to capitalize.
Castaneda finished with one hit and scored a run, Chavira had one hit in the afternoon, Martinez walked twice and scored a run, Pizana had his first inning double with a pair of RBIs and Eric Swisher added one hit and walked twice on the day.