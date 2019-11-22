Owls’ second half letdown proves costly

VICTORIA – For just under three quarters, the Odem Owls had full control of their playoff game against Stockdale in Victoria Thursday night, but things turned sour and the Owls season came to a close with a 24-20 loss to the Brahmas.
After the two teams punted to start the game on a cold, drizzly night, the Owls caught the first break of the night. Dylan Andrade stepped in front of an errant Stockdale punt to set the Owls up at the Brahmas 35. Three runs by Marcus Martinez gave Odem the ball at the 18, but Odem needed a big fourth down play to get on the board. Nico Garcia connected with Dylan Andrade for 19 yards for the touchdown. Diego Rodriguez added the point after making it 7-0 Owls with 2:14 left in the first quarter.
In the third quarter, the Owls need another fourth down play to get on the board. Hunter Dawson began the drive with a 24-yard run to the Brahmas 40, but the drive stalled bringing up another fourth down for Odem. Garcia dropped back and hit Kyle Castaneda with a 39-yard touchdown strike to make it 14-0 after Rodriguez’s kick with 10:05 left in the third quarter.
Stockdale needed just four plays to respond, scoring on a 28-yard run with 7:52 left. Their two-point conversion pulled the Brahmas within 14-8.
Odem then went to work, Martinez and Dawson each picked up seven-yard carries to reach the 44. Dawson and Martinez runs gave the Owls the ball to the Stockdale 17 and three plays later Phillip Dominguez hauled in a 21-yard pass from Garcia that extended the Owls lead to 20-8 with 2:46 left in the third quarter.
Stockdale cut into the lead as the third quarter came to a close, scoring on a six-yard run the got the Brahmas within 20-16 with 28 seconds left in the third quarter.
Odem struggled in the fourth quarter on offense, committing two turnovers. The first a fumble that brought a drive to an end at the Brahmas 31. After forcing a Brahma punt the Owls went to work reaching the Stockdale 33, but an interception again brought a drive to an end.
Stockdale took advantage, marching 55 yards in 10 plays, scoring with 44 seconds left to end the Owls season 24-20.
Marcus Martinez finished with team high 86 yards rushing and Hunter Dawson finished with another 72 yards. Nico Garcia completed five of 14 passes for 92 yards with Kyle Castaneda catching a pair of passes for 47 yards.