The Odem Owl powerlifting team competed for the last time this season at the THSPA Division 3 State Championships held on Saturday, March 26, in Abilene.
The Owls finished 19th out of 102 teams at the meet, and all that with just three participants.
James Adams turned in the best finish of the day for the Owls, grabbing third place in the 132-pound weight class. Adams finished with a 465 in the squat, 300 in the bench and 440 in the deadlift for a total of 1,205 pounds.
Daniel Tamez earned a fourth-place finish in the 242-pound weight class. Tamez finished with 650 in the squat, 380 in the bench, 480 in the deadlift for a total of 1,600 pounds.
Brandon Beltran finished 11th in the 198-pound weight class. Beltran had 650 in the squat, 385 in the bench, 480 in the deadlift for a total of 1,515 total pounds.
“What an amazing season, these young men are so special,” head coach Jack Barber said after the meet. “To have two young men come back to Odem with a medal is such a special accomplishment, and to have all three men finish the meet is so awesome. This group has been so special. I love every one of our seniors, and they will be dearly missed.
“They have laid the foundation for what could be the future of Odem powerlifting.”
Coach Barber also thanked everybody for their support, saying “ ... without their support, Odem powerlifting would not have been successful, and I cannot thank them enough for their support of our program.
“I cannot wait to see what 2023 has in store for this program.”
Also, Marco Gonzales was selected as second team Academic All-State by the Texas High School Powerlifting Association.