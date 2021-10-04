Odem head coach Armando Huerta has been waiting for the night that both his offense and defense were on the same page and, on Sept. 24, during their District 16-3A DII opener in Santa Rosa, the Owls finally gelled during their 40-0 win over the Warriors.
The Owl defense turned in its best performance of the year, holding the Warriors to a pair of first downs and 55 total yards on the night while the offense amassed 417 yards.
Odem got on the board twice during the first quarter, getting touchdown runs of 1 and 73 yards from Marcus Martinez. Both conversions failed, but the Owls took an early 12-0 lead after one period.
In the second quarter the Owls struck with 6:56 left in the half when Hunter Dawson found a wide-open Austin Dominguez for 55 yards for the score. Diego Rodriguez nailed the point after making it 19-0 Odem.
The defense went back to work and forced a Warrior punt. Odem responded with another time-consuming drive, capped by a 7-yard scoring run by Dawson, making it 26-0 at the half.
The third quarter turned out to be show of the Owls offensive line and the ground attack. The Owls opened the half from their 20 and closed the drive with 31 seconds remaining, getting a 4-yard touchdown run from Dawson to make it 33-0 after the Rodriguez point after.
Mark Moreno closed the scoring for the Owls when he scored from 7 yards out with 9:19 left in the game, making the final score 40-0 Odem.
Martinez led the Owl ground attack with 145 yards followed by Moreno with 93 yards. Dawson added 40 yards and Brandon Magana had 28 yards. Dawson added 96 yards passing with Dominguez hauling in two for 78 yards. Kyle Castaneda had two catches and Christian Martinez had one catch.