The Odem Owls raced out to a quick lead and used it to defeat visiting Skidmore-Tynan 9-3 on March 25. Pitcher Kyle Castaneda earned the win finishing with seven strikeouts.
Marco Gonzales paced the Owl bats, picking up four hits, scored two runs and drove in a pair of runs. Marcus Martinez finished two for three with three RBIs, Castaneda had one hit and scored three runs and Eric Swisher picked up one hit with an RBI.
On Tuesday, March 29, the Owls (10-6-3, 3-3) fell behind early and could not recover, falling to Mathis 15-4 at Pirate Field. Martinez suffered the loss and struck out three during his two innings of work.
Castaneda finished the night 2 for 2 including a double, Martinez had two hits with an RBI, Swisher added one hit with a pair of RBIs, Payton Simmons had one RBI and Daniel Lopez scored two runs.