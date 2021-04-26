After thrashing Orange Grove 11-1 on April 9, the Odem Owls were brought back down to earth, suffering a 9-6 home loss to the Taft Greyhounds, April 13, at Owl Field.
Roy Perez struck out eight and scattered five hits during the Owls win over Orange Grove. Elijah Pizana led Odem at the plate picking up three hits and finished the night with five RBIs. Marcus Martinez added a pair of hits and scored three times, Jacob Luna was 2 for 3, Kyle Castaneda and Daniel Lopez each had one hit with an RBI and Josh Chavira picked up one hit.
Tuesday night errors proved to be the difference during the Owls loss to Taft. M. Martinez suffered the loss finishing with five strikeouts. Castaneda finished the night with three hits while Martinez picked up two hits and Marco Gonzales also had two hits and an RBI. Perez had one hit with an RBI, Pizana and Luna each drove in a run while Chavira and Lopez each added one hit for the Owls.