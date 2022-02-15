The Odem Owls notched a pair of District 29-3A wins, besting Taft and George West to remain atop the standings.
On Jan. 28, the Owls traveled to Taft and used a solid defensive effort in the first half to pull away from the Greyhounds 59-27. Odem held Taft to five first-half points to earn the victory, getting the Owls back on track.
Leon Brown paced Odem with 22 points and teammate Tyler Brewer finished with 12. Marco Gonzales added eight, Josh Chavira scored four, Kyle Wuenschel had three while Xavier Drennon, Eddie Sanchez, Austin Dominguez, Nico Chavira and Noah Ramirez each had two points. Brewer finished with three from behind the arc, Brown had two and Gonzales one.
The Owls continued their winning ways on Feb. 1, with an impressive 69-38 win over visiting George West. Odem clung to a 28-22 halftime lead before outscoring the Longhorns 41-16 in the second half to put the game away.
Brown again had the hot hand, finishing with a game high 23 points while J. Chavira had a season high 15 points. Dominguez added 11, Drennon scored seven, Ramirez had five with Brewer, Gonzales, N. Chavira and Wuenschel each scoring two points. Brown and J. Chavira each had three 3s and Ramirez added one.