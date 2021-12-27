The Odem Owls split their four games at the Santa Gertrudis tournament over the weekend, earning them the second place trophy.
The Owls opened play on Thursday, Dec. 2, with a 41-38 win over Robstown. Leon Brown led the way with 17 points followed by Hunter Dawson and Austin Dominguez with eight each, Noah Ramirez added five and Eddie Sanchez finished with three points.
Later that day the Owls (4-4) suffered a 44-42 loss at the hands of Premont. Dawson scored 13, Brown and Dominguez had nine each, Tyler Brewer added six, Marco Gonzales had three and Sanchez scored two.
Saturday, Dec. 4, the Owls began the day with an impressive 63-49 win over Lasara. Tyler Brewer, who was named to the all-tournament team, led the way with 21 points including four from behind the arc. Dominguez added 15, Ramirez tallied 11, Brown had six, Gonzales scored five, Sanchez added three and Xavier Drennon finished with two.
The Owls dropped their final game, falling to host Santa Gertrudis 53-31. Brewer scored 11, Brown added seven, Dominguez had five, Trey Canales scored three, Nico Chavira and Ramirez had two apiece with Kyle Wuenschel taking one point.
The Owls made easy work of visiting Falfurrias Dec. 7, beating the Jerseys 65-32. Austin Dominguez dominated inside the paint for the Owls finishing with a season best 30 points. L. Brown added 19, T. Brewer scored six, M. Gonzales had four, N. Ramirez added three with Drennon, N. Chavira and Wuenschel each scoring one point.