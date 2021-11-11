It was the long-awaited matchup between undefeated Hebbronville and the Odem Owls. Both teams entered Friday’s game unbeaten, and the top seed in the playoffs and a District 16-3A Division II championship were on the line.
The Owls eventually used a 14-point fourth quarter rally to drive past Hebbronville, 28-20, and take the championship.
While quarterback Hunter Dawson carried his team on his shoulders, it was two defensive plays that would help turn the tide.
Bryce Galvan had the first when he stepped in front of a Longhorn pitch-out to intercept the ball which the offense would turn into points.
The second came at the hands of Marcus Martinez late in the game. After an Owl score that handed Odem a 28-20 lead, the Longhorns marched deep into Odem territory and were on the verge of tying the game, but Martinez brought the drive to halt when he intercepted an errant pass to seal the victory.
Hebbronville started the scoring with a 1-yard run in the first quarter with 6:09 left, but the point after missed, making it 6-0. The Owls responded in the second quarter when Dawson scored on an 11-yard run. Diego Rodriguez hit the point after giving Odem a 7-6 lead with 8:39 left in the second quarter.
The Longhorns regained the lead with 2:37 left in the half, scoring on a 6-yard run and added the two-point conversion to make it 14-7 Longhorns.
After both teams stalled in the third, Odem finally got on the board when Dawson connected with Austin Dominguez for 4 yards and the touchdown. Rodriguez added the extra point to tie the game 14-14. The Longhorns quickly answered, scoring late in the third to regain the lead 20-14 after the kick failed.
Then came the turning point for Odem, taking control of the game in the fourth quarter. Marcus Martinez scored on a 17-yard run giving Odem its first lead 21-20 after Rodriguez’s kick. Dawson capped the scoring with 5:32 remaining in the game, scoring on an 8-yard run to seal the title 28-20.
The Owl defense turned in another solid effort, holding the Longhorn ground attack to 115 yards on the night and 240 total yards during the game.
Dawson finished with 159 yards rushing on 28 carries and Martinez added 33 yards on 14 totes. Dawson completed 5 of 6 passes, three of them to Dominguez for 20 yards.