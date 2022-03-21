The Odem Owls opened District 29-3A play Tuesday, March 8, with an impressive 28-1 over visiting Aransas Pass during their Senior Night.
The Owls racked up 27 hits on the night while Marcus Martinez worked three solid innings on the mound to earn the win for the Owls who are now 7-2-2, 1-0.
Kyle Castaneda was three for six, scored four runs, drove in three runs with a pair of double and one triple. Julian Gomez had a pair of hits with four RBIs, Marcus Martinez was three for five with a triple and four RBIs, Elijah Pizana added four hits with four RBIs, Daniel Lopez picked up three hits with a pair RBIs, Eric Swisher had five hits and drove in four, Josh Chavira also picked up five hits and drove in four with Tyler Brewer and Marco Gonzales each picking up one hit.
The Odem Owls traveled to the Ingleside tournament over the weekend and won three of their four games.
Thursday night, the Owls opened play with a 6-2 win over Sabinal. Marcus Martinez struck out eight and scattered seven hits during his stint on the mound to earn the win. Castaneda went three for four with a double and an RBI, M. Gonzales had a triple and drove in a run, Pizana and Gavin Gonzalez each had one hit and Gomez added a hit with an RBI.
Friday, Odem started the day with a 9-5 loss to host Ingleside. Castaneda struck out four and surrendered just one earned run and picked up three hits and scored three times at the plate. Martinez was two for four with two RBIs, Lopez added an RBI and both Pizana and Gomez each had one hit.
Game two on Friday saw the Owls bounce back with an impressive 10-2 win over San Diego. M. Gonzales earned the win, striking out two, earning the win. Castaneda had a double, scored twice and had two RBIs, Lopez added a pair of hits including a double, M. Martinez also had a pair of hits and scored twice, M. Gonzales, Gomez and Pizana each had a hit with an RBI and both Chavira and Swisher had a hit and scored twice for the Owls.
The Owls closed the tournament with another easy win, defeating Charlotte 10-3. Lopez tossed a one-hitter and struck two to earn the win. M. Martinez had a double and a triple, scored three times and picked up an RBI, M. Gonzales went two for three, Brewer had one hit, scored and drove in a run with G. Gonzalez and Swisher each scoring a run with an RBI.