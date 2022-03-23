The Odem Owl track teams participated at the Coach Aaron Houston Relays in Woodsboro on March 3.
In the field events, Owls Mark Moreno landed the only gold, winning the triple jump with a leap of 40 feet 10 inches and placed third in the long jump (19-.75). Austin Dominguez made his debut in the high jump and took second place with a jump of 6-2. Javier Martinez was third in the discus with a toss of 116-2.
Hayden Mitchell finished fifth in the 3200M run (12 minutes, 58 seconds, and Moreno was fourth in the 200M dash (24.41).
Both the 4x200M relay (Mark Moreno, Bryce Galvan, Leon Brown, Nathan Philips) and the 4x400M relay (J. Martinez, L. Brown, B. Galvan, N. Phillips) finished fourth while the 4x100M relay (M. Moreno, B. Galvan, L. Brown, N. Phillips finished fifth.
For the JV Owls, Noah Brown was fifth in the high jump (4-10), Eddie Medina was fourth in the discus (77-6), Justin Andrade was sixth in the 3200M run, Adam Romero was sixth in the 300M hurdles (56.34) while James Hoskins was fifth in the 1600M run (6:01) and sixth in the 800M run (2:37).
The Lady Owls scored 51 points to finish fifth in the team standings. Destiny Medina and Chloe Hill finished tied for second in the high jump (4-8), Hill was fifth in the 100M dash, Jaylynn Barrera was fifth in the 100M hurdles, Julianna Borrego was sixth in the long jump (14-7.5) and fifth in the 300M hurdles while Medina was sixth in the 400M dash.
The 4x100 relay team of Alysha Beltran, Destiny Medina, Melody Rivera and Chloe Hill finished second, the 4x200 relay (Beltran, Rivera, Borrego, Chloe Hill) were third and the 4x400 relay Medina, Borrego, Katherine Rodriguez and Illiana Martinez finished sixth.
For the JV Lady Owls Abigail Salazar was fifth in the long jump and 800M run and was fourth in the 1600M run while Claudia Covarrubias was fifth in the 100M dash.