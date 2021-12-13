For three periods, Odem was ahead of Rockport-Fulton, but a late surge by the Pirates pinned a 68-57 loss on the Owls.
Odem (1-2) trailed 13-10 after one period before rallying to build a 29-25 lead at the intermission. Odem extended their margin to 45-40 after three before the Pirates outscored the Owls 22-12 in the fourth period.
Tyler Brewer led Odem with 14 points including one three, Austin Dominguez added 11, Leon Brown scored 10 and had two 3s, Marco Gonzales finished with nine, Noah Ramirez had four and Eddie Sanchez added two points.