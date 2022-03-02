The Odem Owls dropped their district finale, falling to Aransas Pass 50-41 at Owl Gym on Feb. 15.
The Owls jumped out to a 13-6 lead after one period and did not surrender the lead until 1:55 remained in the half when the Panthers went up 21-19. The two teams went into the half tied 24-24.
Odem went cold in the second half as Aransas Pass outscored the Owls 26-17 over the final two periods.
On Friday, Feb. 11, the Owls (22-13, 11-3) traveled to Goliad and returned with a 41-32 defensive win over the Tigers. Odem led 20-14 at the half before the Tigers pulled within 26-24 after three periods. The Owls went on to outscore the Tigers 16-7 in the final period to secure the win.
Marco Gonzales and Austin Dominguez each scored 10 points while Tyler Brewer and Leon Brown both added nine points. Josh Chavira had two points and Eddie Sanchez had one. Brown and Chavira each had one 3-pointer on the night.