The Odem Owls fought off Hebbronville for a 49-42 win at Longhorn Gym Dec. 14.
Odem was led by Hunter Dawson with 15 points while Leon Brown and Tyler Brewer both hit three from behind the arc to finish with 13 points each. Austin Dominguez scored four with Eddie Sanchez and Kyle Wuenschel both scored two points.
The Owls (7-7) traveled to the Bishop tournament Dec. 9-11, and returned with a pair of wins. The Owls opened play Thursday and came away with a 53-52 come from behind win over IWA.
Dawson led the way with 16 points while Brown and Dominguez scored 11 each. Brewer finished with eight, Marco Gonzales scored four, Sanchez had two and Noah Ramirez had one.
Later in the day, the Owls lost to host Bishop, 77-40. Dawson and Dominguez each had eight, Brewer and Gonzales both scored seven, Brown had five, Sanchez scored four and Xavier Drennon added one.
The Owls returned to the court Friday and defeated Ingleside 43-34. Dominguez led the way 12, Dawson had 10 points followed by Brewer with nine, Brown finished with six while Sanchez, Gonzales and Ramirez each scored two points each. Later Friday, the Owls suffered a 49-44 loss at the hands of Sinton. Dawson and Dominguez each picked up 12 points each, Brown finished with seven, Brewer scored five, Sanchez and Ramirez each scored three and Gonzales finished with two.
Saturday, the Owls squared off against Bishop and suffered a 72-36 loss in the third-place game of the tournament. Dawson paced the Owls with 10 points, Dominguez had nine, Sanchez scored five, Kyle Wuenschel had four, Brewer and Ramirez both had three and Brown scored two.
Earning all-tournament honors for the Owls were Dawson, Dominguez, Sanchez and Brewer.