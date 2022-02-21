The Odem Owl powerlifting team won its first meet in school history, capturing the team title at its own meet on Feb. 5.
The Owls won seven of the possible 12 events at the second annual meet while breaking 13 school records in the process.
Austin Molina finished in first place in the 114-pound weight class, setting school records for squat, bench, deadlift and total. Adam Romero took first place in the 123-pound class, breaking his own school record in the bench. James Adams won the 132-pound class, breaking his own school records in the squat, bench, deadlift and total, and became the third lifter in school history to hit qualifying total for the regional meet and joined Brandon Beltran and Daniel Tamez as qualifiers for this year’s region meet. Alex Beltran took first place at 181, Brandon Beltran won the 198-pound class (breaking school records in the squat, bench and total. Daniel Tamez captured first place at 242, breaking his own school records in the squat and total. Jesse Siegford won the first at 275 and Marco Gonzales finished second in the 148-pound class. Itzac Cruz was third in the 165 class, Joshua Nunez was also third in the 220-pound class and Xzavier Rodriguez was sixth in the 181-pound class.
“I am so proud of these young men for how hard they worked today, setting and breaking all these school records dating back to before my arrival,” head coach Jack Barber said. “We had several goals as a program, among them was winning our home meet.
“And we accomplished that goal today.”