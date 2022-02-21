The Odem Owl powerlifting team broke 13 school records on its way to the school’s first ever team title, winning the second annual Odem Owl Powerlifting Meet. From left, Austin Molina, Adam Romero, Itzac Cruz, Brandon Beltran, Marco Gonzales, Coach Jack Barber, Jesse Siegford, Daniel Tamez, James Adams, Alex Beltran and Joshua Nunez.