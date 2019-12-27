Owls win Mathis tourney, Rodriguez named MVP

MATHIS – The Odem Owls swept through the Mathis Pirate Booster Club Invitational Tournament over the weekend to win the championship. The Owls’ Josh Rodriguez was named the tournament’s Most Valuable Player.
Odem (15-5) defeated host Mathis Saturday 56-34 to secure the tournament championship.
The Owls led 18-10 after one period and took a 30-21 lead into the half. Odem outscored Mathis 36-27 in the second half to put the game away. Mathew Hernandez paced Odem with 28 points, Manuel Trevino scored nine, Nico Garcia added eight, Josh Rodriguez scored six, Cam DeAses made three and Marco Gonzales had two.
The Owls opened the tourney Thursday with a 61-39 win over Annapolis Christian Academy. Odem took a 10-8 lead after one then put the game away by outscoring ACA 15-4 in the second. Hernandez picked up 26 points, DeAses had 11, Trevino nine, Garcia six, Rodriguez five with Phillip Dominguez and Eddie Sanchez each scoring two.
On Friday the Owls defeated Banquete 46-26 with Rodriguez leading the way with 15 points. Hernandez added 10, Trevino had nine, Bode Moreno six, Noah Ramirez four and Garcia two.
The Owls returned to action later in the day and beat Three Rivers 67-43. Rodriguez paced Odem with 16 points, Garcia and Ramirez has 12 points each, Trevino scored 10, Moreno added seven, DeAses six and Austin Dominguez scored four.
On Saturday morning the Owls pasted Woodsboro 69-14. Moreno scored a game-high 13 points followed by Garcia with 12, and Hernandez 11. Trevino scored nine points, Phillip Dominguez added eight, Austin Cordova had six while Gonzales, Ramirez and Rodriguez each made two.