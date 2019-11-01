Ozuna, Greyhounds run past Santa Rosa

TAFT – The Taft Greyhounds brought an end to a four-year drought, making the playoffs after their 42-7 win over Santa Rosa at Greyhound Stadium.
Taft quarterback Oscar Ozuna used is legs to lead the Greyhounds, finishing with 200 yards rushing and scored four times.
The Warriors shocked Taft on their initial possession using two plays to get on the board to take a 6-0 lead.
The Greyhounds answered after their first possession ended on downs at the Warriors 15. Their second drive of the night went much better. Taft needed a fourth down run by Jeremiah Sanchez to keep the drive alive. Justin Goben followed with a 12-yard gain and three plays later Ozuna capped the drive with a five-yard scoring run. The missed Point after left the score 7-6 Warriors.
In the second quarter the Greyhounds on the board a short seven play, 47-yard drive. Goben started the drive with an 11-yard run and two plays later Ozuna picked up 18 to the Warrior seven and Ozuna finished off the drive with a one-yard scoring run to make it 12-7 Greyhounds.
Santa Rosa fumbled the ball away on the ensuing kickoff and Troy Luera pounced on the loose ball. For plays later Ozuna was in the end zone again, this time from 11 yards out just before the end of the half. The two late scores gave Taft an 18-7 lead at the break.
The Greyhounds caught the first break of the second half when Goben intercepted an errant Warrior pass but three plays later the Greyhounds coughed up the ball with picking up the loose ball. Ozuna later scored on a one-yard run on fourth down to make it 24-7 Taft.
After another Warrior fumble on the kickoff Taft took advantage once again. Jeremiah Sanchez scored from 21 yards out and Ozuna connected with Zach Graves for the two-point conversion to make it 32-7 Taft in the fourth quarter.
“The kids had an awesome week of practice and the coaches put a great plan together, a total team effort,” Head Coach JR Castellano said.
Sanchez finished with 82 yards rushing and one score, Goben added 48 yards rushing and John Villalobos finished with 39 yards. Graves finished with six tackles, three for losses and Joseph Espinoza added eight tackles.