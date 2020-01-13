TAFT – Taft junior Oscar Ozuna was named the District 16-3A DII Co-Offensive Player of the Year on the recently announced All-District Football team. Ozuna passed for 680 yards and five touchdowns and rushed for 947 yards, scoring 16 times to earn the honor.
Junior Jermiah Sanchez was named to the first team at running back after rushing for 725 yards with eight touchdowns. Sophomore Joseph Espinoza earned a spot on the first team as specialist. Espinoza rushed for 216 yards and one score and added 53 tackles and one sack on defense.
Making the second team for the Greyhounds were seniors Jerek Sanchez (fullback), Zach Graves (tight end), Justin Goben (wide receiver), Jaime Gonzales (offensive line), Troy Luera (cornerback) and juniors Kevin Galindo (outside linebacker).
Making the honorable mention team for Taft were seniors Joseph Dominguez (LB), Devin Gonzales (DE), Tim Buendia (WR/DB), Dustin Gonzales (WR/DB), John Villalobos (RB), Izaiah Moreno (OL), Michael Esquivel III (OL/DL) and juniors Sean Suarez (S) and Marcus Cerda (OL/LB).
All-Academic honors went to Joseph Dominguez, Troy Luera, Justin Goben, Oscar Ozuna, Zach Graves, Dustin Gonzales, Robbie Montemayor, Izaiah Moreno, Mark Morin, Marcus Cerda, Richie Trevino, Matthew Banda and Daniel Perez.