Perez to represent Taft XC at region meet

CORPUS CHRISTI – The Taft Greyhound boys cross country team finished tied for third but lost out on the tiebreaker at the District 29-3A meet last Thursday, missing out on a trip to the region meet.
Daniel Perez will be the lone representative at the region meet for the boys after his 9th place finish with a time of 17:56. Tyson Hinojosa finished 15th overall in a time of 18:29 followed by Isaiah Espinoza who finished 17th (18:55). Jordan Hinojosa was 19th (19:09), and Israel Encinia finished 35th with a time of 22:07.
The Lady Greyhounds finished 7th overall, led by Janelle Lopez who finished 27th with a time of 17:09. Haley Villalobos finished 36th in a time of 18:43; Josilynn Hinojosa was 40th (20:19); Griselda Perez placed 41st (20:28); Larissa Saldivar was 43rd (20:50), and Maria Sanchez finished 44th with a time of 21:18.