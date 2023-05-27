Pirates advance in playoffs with Game 3 win over Davenport

The Sinton Pirates came back from a 1-0 series deficit to defeat the San Antonio Davenport Wolves 6-5 and 3-2 in two games Saturday at the Northeast ISD Sports Park in San Antonio to advance to the Class 4A regional final series against either Boerne or Robstown.
Davenport, which finished the season with a 23-17 record, beat the defending state champion Pirates 1-0 in Game 1 on Thursday in Beeville to put Sinton (35-2) in must-win situations on Saturday in their best-of-three regional semifinal series.
Read more about the series in the June 8 edition of the News of San Patricio.