In this fast-paced game two weeks ago, Tuloso-Midway got started early and struck first when Camdyn Rozypal came across to score on a double play. Sinton quickly returned fire with a two-run home run from Rylan Galvan. Canon Chester scored the third run of the inning with smart base running, coming into score on a wild pitch that advanced Daniel Trevino to third. The inning ended with a double play, with Trevino scoring on a flyout to right, before Jaquae Stewart was thrown out at third trying to advance.
The Sinton bats would stay hot scoring again in the third before Blake Mitchell would tally the sixth run with a home run in the fourth.
The Warriors attempted a rally in the top of the fifth inning with Wiatrek loading the bases with two walks after giving up a single earlier in the inning. It would not come to pass, however, as T-M stranded all three, ending the inning on a flyout to the left fielder Kaden McCoy in foul territory.
A strong showing from Wiatrek, who pitched six innings giving up one run on five hits, put the Pirates in control going into the top of the seventh inning. Trevino came in to pitch and after walking the first batter, got the save following a double play and a ground out to first base to end the game.
“We can’t get comfortable out there,” coach Adrian Alaniz said. “You keep fighting until it’s won.”