SINTON – After dominating the Beeville Trojans for three quarters, the Sinton Pirates ran out of gas in the fourth and suffered a 34-20 loss at Pirate Stadium Friday night.
Melvin Howard took the opening kickoff 44 yards to the 46. Rene Galvan picked up 10 on the first play and followed that with a run to the Trojan 33 but the drive stalled on downs.
Beeville responded with a 68-yard drive, capped by a one-yard touchdown run to make it 6-0 Beeville.
Sinton then went to work in the second quarter. After a four-yard run by Tyler Ramirez, Galvan gained five yards on two totes, but it would Chris Burk’s one-yard, fourth down run that gave Sinton a first down. Three plays later Galvan found Burk and 37 yards later the Pirates had the ball at the Beeville four. Galvan capped the drive with a four-yard touchdown run to get Sinton within 7-6.
The Pirate defense forced a Trojan punt and on first down Daelyn Davis hauled in a 51-yard scoring strike from Galvan. The conversion failed, but the Pirates were up 12-7 at the half.
The start of the third quarter saw the Sinton defense come up with another stop, forcing a Beeville punt.
The Pirates began from their 18 and went to work. Two plays into the drive the Pirates used a Beeville penalty to pick up a first down at the 31. Ramirez followed with a 10-yard run and two plays later Jackson Allen pulled down a 12-yard pass from Galvan to the Beeville 45. Two carries by Chris Burk netted five yards, but his third down 35-yard scamper gave the Pirates a first down at the five. Ramirez capped the drive with a five-yard touchdown run. Galvan then hot Allen for the two-point conversion with 4:48 left in the third, handing Sinton a 20-7 lead, ending a 20-point run by the Pirates.
The things turned sour for Sinton; Beeville opened the fourth with a score to make it 20-13 with 11:53 left in the game. A nice return by Keishawn Salone gave the Pirates the ball at the Beeville 45, but the Pirates fumbled the ball away. The two teams exchanged punts, but Beeville returned their kick 47 yards for a touchdown to tie the game 20-20 with 8:53 left. The Trojans scored with 1:48 left to make it 27-20 and after another Sinton fumble the Trojans added a late score to make the final 34-20 Beeville.
Galvan finished the night completing 6 of 14 passes for a season high 179 yards while Ramirez finished with 58 yards rushing and Burk added 47 rushing and had two catches for 81 yards and Davis had two receptions for 64-yards.
Rogelio Rivas led the Pirates with 12 tackles, Jackson Allen had 10, Exander Gamez nine and both Trystn Burnell and Daelyn Davis had eight each while Chris Burk had an interception.