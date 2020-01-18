Pirates fight off Greyhounds

TAFT – The Mathis Pirates got 18 points from Jonathan Villarreal and Darion Rodriguez Tuesday night, leading the Pirates to a 69-53 win at Taft.
Mathis built a 14-point lead at the half and used it to capture the district contest. Marcos Alvarado added 12 points, including three from behind the arc, followed by Isaac Gutierrez with 11, Carlos Acosta had five and Ethan Munoz scored four for the Pirates.
The Mathis boys dropped a high-scoring affair Friday night, falling at Aransas Pass 92-75. The second period proved to be the difference during the district encounter. Mathis trailed 23-20 after one period, but the Panthers used a 29-13 second period to pull away.
Darion Rodriguez turned in his best effort of the season, finishing with a team-high 27 points. Jonathan Villarreal added 21 points, Isaac Gutierrez finished with 10, Marcos Alvarado had eight, Jacob Martinez five and Carlos Acosta added four for the Pirates.