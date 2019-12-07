CUERO – Sinton first year coach Michael Troutman had nothing but praise for his Sinton Pirates after they fell to Geronimo Navarro 31-22 in Cuero at Gobbler Stadium Friday night.
After all, his Pirates came so close to stunning the state-ranked Panthers before succumbing late to bring their season to a close.
Troutman told his team they had no reason to hang their heads and he was absolutely correct.
“This years team and seniors laid the foundation for Pirate Football. They never let the scoreboard define them and continued to improve week by week,” Troutman said. “They came together as a team and started playing for each other and the community of Sinton.
“The coaching staff and I are so proud of how far they came. They very easily could have thrown in the towel after a 0-4 start, but they believed in what we were building and kept going. Playing 13 games gave our younger boys playing experience and will make a difference next year. Building a championship season starts in offseason and the boys know what it takes.
“Now they have to earn it.”
The Pirates fell into an early hole before fighting back and were within six yards of taking the lead late in the third quarter.
The Panthers were the first to strike, marching 74 yards in 15 plays before scoring on a nine-yard run. Robert Hughes blocked the point after and Ray Perez scooped up the ball and took the distance for two Pirate points, making it 6-2 Panthers with 6:19 on the clock in the first quarter.
The Pirates went three and out on their initial possession of the game and Navarro responded using nine plays to go 68 yards and score on a 17-yard run to extend their margin to 14-2 with 59 seconds left in the first quarter.
Sinton made their first threat of the night on the next series. Rene Galvan connected with Melvin Howard for 19 yards and two plays later Galvan hit Daelyn Davis at the Panther 26, but the drive stalled on downs at the Navarro four.
The Panthers moved into Pirate territory before a big fourth down tackle by Rogelio Rivas brought the threat to an end. Unfortunately, the Pirates gave the ball right back after an interception and the Panthers capitalized, scoring on a two-yard run to make the score 22-2 with 2:17 remaining in the half.
Sinton then went to work as Rylan Galvan gained 27 yards on first down and followed that with a 10-yard run, handing the Pirates a first down at the Panther 33. Three plays later Rene Galvan found Daelyn Davis for 30 yards and a Pirate touchdown. The two-point conversion failed, but more importantly Sinton picked up some momentum heading into the half.
After a Pirate punt started the third, the Panthers opted to go for it on fourth down at their own 14 and Jaquae Stewart made a big stop to give Sinton the ball at the Navarro 15. Two plays later Rene Galvan found Robert Hughes for the 15-yard scoring toss. Rene Galvan converted the two-point conversion, pulling the Pirates with 22-16.
Sinton then got to work on defense and forced a Panther punt, setting up the Pirate offense on their own 20. Rylan Galvan started the drive with a 24-yard run and three plays later Rene Galvan hit Daelyn Davis for 16 yards. Galvan then tossed a 15-yard pass to Jackson Allen at the six, but the drive stalled on downs.
In the fourth the Panthers blocked a Sinton punt and returned it for a touchdown to make it 28-16 Navarro.
Sinton received a nice 48-yard return by Robert Hughes on the ensuing kickoff. Rene Galvan hit Jackson Allen for 22 yards to the Panther 15 and two plays later the duo connected again, this time for a 15-yard touchdown pass. The conversion failed, but the Pirates were within 28-22 with 3:55 left in the game.
The Panthers iced the game with 1:58 remaining, connecting on a 26-yard field goal to make the final 31-22.
Rene Galvan finished the night completing 11 of 23 passes for 202 yards and three scores. Daelyn Davis finished with three catches for 80 yards and a score, Jackson Allen added three receptions for 52 yards and a touchdown, Robert Hughes picked up three catches for 33 yards and a score and Melvin Howard finished with two receptions for 38 yards while Rylan Galvan picked up 98 yards rushing.
“Navarro is a well-coached and talented team,” Troutman added. “The Pirates fought hard for four quarters and never quit. We had costly mistakes with turnovers and Special Teams. Against quality opponents, especially in the 3rd round of the playoffs where every team is good, you have to win the turnover and Special Teams battle.
“We will learn and improve on these mistakes and going into next season they will be fixed.
“The boys laid it on the line Friday night and kept punching till the end. That’s what I’m most proud of. They kept getting up and fighting.
“It’s not about how hard you can hit but about how hard you get hit and keep moving forward.”