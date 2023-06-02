Pirates punch state tournament ticket with Game 3 win

Aidan Moody blanked the Boerne Greyhounds for 6.2 innings to lead the Sinton Pirates to a 9-0 win in Game 3 of their best-of-three Class 4A regional final playoff series Friday night at Whataburger Field in Corpus Christi.
Boerne forced Game 3 with an 8-5 victory in Friday's Game 2.
The defending state champion Pirates (37-3) will return to the state tournament to face an opponent to be determined on Wednesday.
Read more about the Pirates' series victory in the June 8 edition of The News of San Patricio.