Pirates run past Marlins

SAN ANTONIO – The Sinton Pirates and Port Aransas Marlins got a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity Saturday afternoon, play a game on an NBA court.
The Pirates jumped out to a quick lead and pulled away from the Marlins, winning 52-30 at the AT&T Center, home of the San Antonio Spurs.
The Pirates held Port Aransas scoreless in the first period, taking a 12-0 lead. Sinton extended their margin to 31-10 at the half to pick up the non-district win.
Tyler Hesseltine, who was named to the All-Tournament team earlier in the season at the Port Aransas Tournament, led the Pirates with 11 points. Jackson Allen finished with six, God Pyeatt added five and both Jacoby Lewis and Daelyn Davis scored four. Juan Gonzales, Alex Puente, Thomas Martinez, JR Cruz and Donovan Jimenez each picked up three, Matt Chavez had two and Chris Arriaga had one for the Pirates.