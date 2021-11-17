Sinton had to overcome a slow start and a hoard of penalties to defeat Ingleside 30-13 on Nov. 5 to clinch the District 16-4A Division II championship.
The Pirate defense got Sinton’s first points of the game courtesy of a Tyler Ramirez 75-yard interception return to level the score, 7-7.
Sinton took a 10-7 lead following a Landon Longoria 33-yard field goal.
That’s how the game went to halftime.
Ingleside opened the scoring in the second half with quarterback Aiden Jakobsohn finding wide receiver Jaydon Smith to take a 13-10 lead. Sinton responded quickly with a 16-yard passing touchdown from Rene Galvan to Kaden McCoy, putting Sinton back on top, 16-13.
The Pirates wouldn’t look back with Galvan calling his own number on a gut-busting 85-yard run to extend the lead to 23-13.
Rylan Galvan put the game out of reach with an 8-yard touchdown run to finish off the scoring.
Rene Galvan finished the game 7 of 16 for 129 yards and one touchdown. He rushed for 137 yards on 13 carries.
Rylan Galvan rushed for 79 yards on 13 carries.
God Pyeatt led the receiving corps with two catches for 69 yards.
Four Pirates reached double figures in tackles with Jonathon Morin leading the team with 14. Pyeatt had 11, while Ray Perez and Jon Olbera both had 10 stops.
Sinton finished the regular season with a record of 9-1 and was undefeated in district play.
“We are back to back district champions and that means a lot, but we will be back at it hard tomorrow working and getting better,” said coach Michael Troutman.
“There are things we still need to work on, some adjustments and keeping our mouths shut and avoiding needless penalties.”
The Pirates open the postseason Friday night in Jourdanton against the Bandera Bulldogs.
Bandera is 6-4 on the year and is the No. 4 seed out of District 15. The Dogs snapped a three-game losing skid Nov. 5 with a 48-9 win over Pearsall.
Kickoff is slated for 7:30 p.m. Friday at Indian Stadium in Jourdanton.