The Sinton Pirates celebrated homecoming by handing the Port Isabel Tarpons their first loss of the season.
The Pirates scored in every quarter on their way to a 61-6 rout.
Sinton improved to 5-1 overall and moved to 3-0 in District 16-4A Division II play. The Pirates are currently tied atop the district standings with Ingleside.
Sinton racked up 428 yards of total offense in ending Port Isabel’s undefeated run.
Four different Pirates scored rushing touchdowns during the blowout, including Jerek Sanchez, who led the team in every major rushing category.
The senior back rushed for 132 yards and three touchdowns on 18 carries to lead Sinton on the night.
Senior Donovan Goben and sophomore Aidan Moody both added rushing touchdowns as well. Goben finished the game with 66 yards on 10 carries, while Moody had 24 yards on three carries.
Rene Galvan also had a rushing touchdown for the Pirates. He racked up 60 yards on 10 totes.
Through the air, Galvan was 8 of 18 for 146 yards and one touchdown.
Rylan Lopez caught that one touchdown, finishing the game with two catches for 59 yards.
God Pyeatt had three catches for 58 yards.
Sinton’s defensive and special teams units also got in on the scoring with Ray Perez returning an interception 102 yards for a touchdown and J.R. Cruz returning a punt 69 yards for a touchdown.
Tyler Ramirez led the Pirate defense with 10 tackles. Jonathon Morin had nine tackles, including two for loss, to go with two forced fumbles, while Moody had eight takedowns.
The Pirates are back in action Friday night when they go on the road to face Raymondville. Kickoff is slated for 7:30 p.m.