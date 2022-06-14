When Jaquae Stewart squeezed a popup tightly in his glove halfway between first and second base at Whataburger Field, the Sinton Pirates celebrated checking off one of their primary goals with a quick dip in the pool.
Stewart’s catch of a pop fly finished off a 3-1 victory for the Pirates over Calallen in the 4A Region IV championship game and prompted a celebration that saw nearly the entire Pirate roster sprint toward right field to take a dive into the pool that sits just beyond the fence at Whataburger Field.
“It feels great,” Stewart said about how it felt to get the win over Calallen in front of a crowd of 7,892 fans at Whataburger Field and book a return trip to the state tournament.
“We’ve been busting our tails, you know, day and night, hit every day after practice. It feels good to know that all of our hard work as a team has finally paid off.”
This was the plan all season, head coach Adrian Alaniz said.
“We knew that we had the group to get back to this point and advance to the state tournament,” the coach said. “But, you’ve got to put in the work and everybody knows that.
“I’m super proud of my guys. I’m proud of the way they continue to trust what we do and, you know, the sky’s the limit for them. We set out expectations from last year to get back to the state tournament and finish the job that we left behind and that’s our plan.”
Sinton’s trip to the state tournament last year ended in disappointment with a semifinal loss to Rusk.
That loss spurred the “unfinished business” mantra this year.
“We have a lot of unfinished business. Last year, we left Austin with a terrible taste in our mouths and kind of took that into the offseason,” said Wyatt Wiatrek, who earned the win on the bump for the Pirates. “We’re back in that situation now, so it’s time to go win it.”
“The goal that we had this year was to make it back to Austin, but now it’s definitely to finish where we want,” Stewart said. “Our goal is to finish and win the whole thing. We just know that the chemistry we have right now, everybody’s hot, it’s gonna pay off.”
Alaniz’s charges will head into the state tournament with the best record in 4A at 34-1.
“The best team is not always guaranteed to win and we know that, we found that out last year,” said Alaniz, who said he is a “firm believer” that Sinton is the best team this year. “I thought we were better than Rusk, but that’s the past and this is the new era, so let’s go see what we can do.”
The Pirates were slated to face Celina (32-4-1) on June 8 at the University of Texas at Austin’s Disch-Falk Field, the same venue where their coach once threw a no-hitter against the Longhorns’ archrival Oklahoma as a redshirt freshman in 2005.
The other semifinal on June 8 pitted Argyle (34-3-1) against China Spring (32-8).
The winners of the semifinal matchups advance to the state title game, which is slated to be played today (June 9) at 6:30 p.m. at Disch-Falk Field.
Wiatrek was dominant for Sinton through the first six innings on his way to getting the win.
He allowed only one baserunner through the first three innings and didn’t give up a hit until the fourth on a hard-hit grounder to the right side. It was ruled a hit by the stadium scorekeeper, but recorded as an error by Sinton’s scorekeeper.
He continued his dominance throughout the fifth and sixth before getting in trouble in the seventh.
After allowing back-to-back singles and then walking the bases loaded, Alaniz pulled Wiatrek in favor of Braeden Brown.
Wiatrek, in six innings of work, gave up a run on three hits, fanned seven and walked three on just 88 pitches.
Brown gave up a walk to make it 3-1, but struck out the next batter for the first out of the inning.
Alaniz then called on Blake Mitchell, who struck out the first batter he faced and then induced the pop fly that Stewart snagged to finish off the win.
Mitchell got the save by throwing just eight pitches.
Sinton got to Calallen ace Justin Lamkin in the first inning before posting two more in the fourth.
Canon Chester’s RBI single into center scored Marco Gonzales for the run in the first.
Chester then singled to lead off the fourth and scored three pitches later when Rene Galvan ripped a triple to the wall in the deepest part of Whataburger Field.
Brown followed with an RBI double into left that allowed Galvan to score Sinton’s final run.
Chester finished 2 for 3 with an RBI and a run. Galvan went 1 for 3 with an RBI and a run, and Brown was 2 for 3 with an RBI.
Gonzales went 1 for 4 and scored once.
