n June 18, West Athletics Vault Crew hosted the largest outdoor pole vault competition in the world at Roberts Point Park in Port Aransas. Owner/Coach Greg West has hosted the Beach Vault every Father’s Day weekend for the past nine years.
“We started out in 2014 with 90 vaulters and this year we had to cap it at 300 vaulters,” West said. “It gets bigger and better every year. Jumpers of all ages and abilities are welcome.
West Athletics coach Tanner Swinford added, “Our youngest vaulter was 8-years-old and the oldest was around 65.
Athletes travel from all over the United States and Canada to compete and enjoy Port Aransas. Two-time Canadian Olympic athlete Anicka Newell has competed at the Beach Vault for many years.
“I really look forward to Beach Vault every summer. I love the atmosphere and the energy this meet brings” Newell said.
This competition has one of the most unique locations of any meet, along the Corpus Christi, Gulf of Mexico ship channel where everyone can watch beautiful offshore fishing boats, sailboats, ships from all over the world all while watching dozens of dolphins jump, swim and play.
A week before the meet, volunteers start transforming Roberts Point Park, getting it ready for the one day event. Four runways and four pits are brought in and set up.
West is thankful for all the help saying, “I really couldn’t do it without all the volunteers. It takes a lot of work to get it all set up, but in the end it’s worth it.”
West Athletics is located in Portland. For results and more information on Beach Vault visit www.portaransasbeachvault.com.