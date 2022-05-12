Odem senior Noah Ramirez has signed a letter of intent to play football at Texas Lutheran University.
Ramirez had his choice of schools before choosing TLU in Seguin.
“I feel like this is what I have been waiting for my whole life,” Ramirez said. “Only 7% of high school athletes go on to play at the next level and I am one of them. This will also be the first normal healthy offseason I will have if I stay healthy in two years, from COVID protocols my junior summer to my knee injury my senior summer. Last summer I did nothing but rehab and I got cleared the first day of two-a-days for football when I was supposed to be out for six months.
“God gave me this opportunity to play, and I made it through the whole season. Now, I am healthy enough to be able to work out all summer long which I have not been able to do, and it’s going into college ball. So, I will make the best of it.”
As a sophomore he was named first team all-district outside linebacker and, as a junior, he was the district’s defensive MVP, named to the Texas Sports Writers Association all-state team as a linebacker.
As a senior, he was named first team all-district linebacker and a Padilla Poll all-state linebacker.