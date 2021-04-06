COVID-19 or not, we are currently in the most active part of our school year in terms of athletics. All of our winter sports are over and all of our spring sports are in full force. We currently have kids in tennis, golf, baseball, softball, and track.
On a COVID note, most people are wondering if there are any changes to athletics with the State of Texas lifting its restrictions.
The answer is yes and no.
UIL has left it up to individual school districts on how to handle that. Odem-Edroy ISD, along with the other schools in our UIL district, have chosen to continue enforcing the COVID protocols. This includes masks, social distancing, limited capacities and online ticketing.
In our current spring sports, we have seen a high number of participation from our student-athletes with most of our programs are also doing very well.
Our tennis team has attended several meets with a complete junior varsity and varsity team and many kids have done well.
In Aransas Pass, Xavier Drennon and Mark Moreno finished 3rd in varsity boys doubles. Allison Ortiz and Danielle Laurel finished 2nd in girls doubles at that same meet. They are currently preparing for the district meet on April 12-13 in Aransas Pass.
The golf team has also attended several meets with some success. The boy’s team won the Sinton Tournament and finished 2nd at the District preview meet. Noah Ramirez was the 1st place individual in Sinton and Eddie Sanchez was the 2nd place individual in Victoria.
Both the girls and boys teams are ready for the district meet Monday, March 29 in Victoria.
The girls softball team is currently (15-4-1, 6-1) and in the middle of district play. They are one game back of first place as the first round of district play comes to a close. The baseball team is (12-4-1, 4-0) as district play has just begun. They are also currently sitting at the top of the district race in the first round.
The track program has had a very busy schedule. They have hosted a junior high meet and two high school meets to help prepare for district competition. To start the season, our Odem girls won the Mathis Pirate meet. Destiny Medina has won the high jump a couple times and Danielle Laurel has won the 800m run. Isabella Duncan has also won the triple jump.
The boys placed 2nd at the Woodsboro meet and have had several kids doing well. AJ Martinez has won the discus, Mark Moreno has won the long and triple jump and Micah Lopez has won the hurdles. Austin Dominguez has finished 2nd in the high jump several times as well. The district meet will be March 30-31 in Goliad.
Our junior high track teams have been doing very well with a large number of kids competing. Their district meet is Friday, March 26.
This year we also have junior high baseball and softball. The boys have a 7th and 8th grade team competing and the girls have one combined team. They are a few weeks into their schedule and look to finish their seasons by the end of April.
Once again we would like encourage all Odem-Edroy ISD students and their families to take an interest in and join our athletic programs. We would also like to thank everyone currently involved and supporting those programs. For more information on our athletic programs and ticket sales, visit our school website or odemowlathletics.com.