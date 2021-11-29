Normally, the rushing attack – led by Dalvin Batts – carries the offensive load for the Gregory-Portland Wildcats.
But in the second round of the 5A Division I playoffs, quarterback Brandon Redden put the team on his back and carried the Wildcats into the third round for the first time since 2014.
Redden was nearly flawless on the night, leading G-P to a 55-13 blowout win over San Antonio Southwest Legacy at the Alamodome in San Antonio.
The G-P quarterback posted a completion percentage of 87.5% during the win, hitting receivers on 21 of his 24 attempts for 373 yards and six touchdowns.
“He led us,” Gregory-Portland head coach Brent Davis said to the Corpus Christi Caller-Times after the game. “He is the reason we are here. I know that is hard to say because it is a team sport but you aren’t going to be any good if you don’t have a good quarterback. We’ve got a good one that is tough and plays his tail off. He runs our offense. He takes what they give us. They had eight men in the box and we had to do something different, and he was able to do it.”
Redden and the Wildcats scored the first 21 points of the game on their way to the dominant win.
The Cats led from the outset with Redden hooking up with Ross Dubose for a 5-yard TD to cap G-P’s first possession of the contest.
In the second half, after Legacy made it 28-13, G-P finished the game with 27 unanswered points.
Dubose caught eight passes for 105 yards and three touchdowns, while David Karl had five receptions for 136 yards and two touchdowns.
Batts tallied 114 yards on 17 carries, helping the Cats rack up 585 total yards.
The win sets up a rematch with district foe Flour Bluff in the Region IV semifinals.
The game is set for an 8 o’clock kickoff Friday night at the Alamodome.
In the regular season, the Wildcats won 37-27 on the Hornets’ home field. G-P scored 30 points in the second quarter before staving off a Hornet rally in the second half.
Redden threw for 302 yards and three TDs in that win. It had been his only 300-yard passing game of his career before the performance against Legacy.
