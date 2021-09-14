The Sinton Pirates came out hot on offense with a dominant performance from quarterback Rene Galvan and running back Jerek Sanchez in a lopsided victory over the Carroll Tigers last week.
Galvan rushed for three TDs and threw for two more, leading Sinton to its second straight win of the season, 50-12.
Sanchez kick-started the scoring for the Pirates with a 7-yard run after marching the offense down the field.
The Pirates used their passing attack to keep the defense from keying the run, with wide receiver JR Cruz reaching the end zone after hauling in a 17-yard pass from Galvan.
Sinton’s final score of the first quarter was a safety after a bad snap on an attempted punt by Carroll. The snap completely missed the punter and rolled into the end zone where linebacker Kristian Moreno attempted to scoop the ball before the Carroll punter fell on the ball for a safety.
The Pirates’ lone score of the second quarter was also a safety after a bad snap.
That gave the Pirates an 18-0 halftime lead.
Returner Jaedin Howard took the opening kickoff of the second half 100 yards to extend the Pirates lead to 25-0.
Galvan then found the end zone for his first rushing touchdown of the game with a 5-yard blast to the right bringing the lead to 31-0.
Carroll got on the board for the first time thanks to a forced fumble. Quarterback Benny Hernandez found wide receiver Benjamin Sandoval for a 19-yard passing touchdown.
Galvan wouldn’t let the fumble affect his game, though, taking the ball for a 38-yard touchdown run to give the Pirates a 38-6 lead.
Late in the third quarter, Carroll found pay dirt again with Matthew Rodriguez hitting receiver Kyle Callejo-Soto for an 8-yard touchdown.
In the fourth quarter Galvan threw his second passing touchdown with a 30-yard pass to wide receiver God Pyeatt.
Galvan then scored his third rushing touchdown of the game with a 4-yard run that capped off a 67-yard drive.
Galvan finished the game 6 of 11 for 103 yards through the air and rushed for 137 yards on 19 carries.
Sanchez tallied 116 yards on 11 totes.
Jerimiah Nino added 57 yards on the ground, while Nick Flores rushed it four times for 28 yards.
Braeden Brown caught two passes for 37 yards and JR Cruz added two grabs for 26 yards.
For the Pirate defense, Tyler Ramirez and Jonathon Morin both recorded 10 tackles. Morin had two sacks, while Ramirez had one tackle for loss.
Ray Perez added six tackles, including one for loss.