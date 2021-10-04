The Sinton Pirates returned to winning ways with a 59-0 thrashing of the West Oso Bears.
The game also marked the return of running back Rylan Galvan, who scored five rushing touchdowns for the Pirates in the victory.
The Pirates looked strong from the opening kickoff flying around and causing a quick three-and-out by the Bears.
Sinton scored on its first drive with Galvan finding the end zone by barreling in from short yardage.
The Pirate offense had found its spark with Galvan once again scoring a rushing touchdown on the team’s next possession.
Those two TDs gave the Pirates an early 15-0 lead following a two-point conversion on a botched kick attempt.
The Pirate offense took no prisoners moving the ball effectively on the ground with long runs from quarterback Rene Galvan, Rylan Galvan, Braeden Brown and Jerek Sanchez. Rene Galvan led the offense mixing in precise passing to stretch the defense, which complimented the running attack well.
The Pirates went into halftime with a 29-0 lead.
In the second half, the Pirate offense showed the same ferocity moving the ball on the ground, adding four more touchdowns with Rene Galvan finding wide receiver Nick Flores for the final score, a 35-yard strike, that put the game to bed.
In his return, Rylan Galvan rushed for 251 yards and the five touchdowns on 23 carries. He also caught a 36-yard touchdown pass.
Rene Galvan rushed for 124 yards on 15 carries.
As a team, the Pirates racked up 440 rushing yards, averaging 8.3 yards per carry for the game.
Rene Galvan threw for 85 yards and one TD on 4-of-9 passing. Brown completed his only pass attempt of the night when he hit Rylan Galvan for the 36-yard TD.
Jonathan Olbera led the Pirate defense with 12 tackles, including one for loss.
Aidan Moody had seven tackles, while Jonathon Morin and Jaquae Stewart both had six tackles.
The Pirates have an important road trip to Rockport Friday with potential district championship implications.
Coach Mike Troutman stated, “We are going to go out there and focus on our game and execute our offense.”
Sinton takes on Rockport-Fulton Friday night at Pirate Stadium in Rockport. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m.