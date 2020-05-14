ODEM – Odem Owl seniors Josh Rodriguez and Mathew Hernandez were honored on the All-District 29-3A first team while Manuel Trevino landed a spot on the second team. Making the Honorable Mention team for Odem were Camren DeAses, Nico Garcia and Bode Moreno.
Rodriguez, who was a unanimous pick, was the heart of the Owls basketball team according to Odem Head Coach Tony Ramirez.
“Josh was a four-year varsity player; he was a guy we could always count on and a tremendous leader for us,” Ramirez added.
“Mathew gave us a consistent scorer and rebounder inside all year long. We tried to get the ball inside to him and take advantage of his size on our opponents,” Ramirez said.
“Manuel gave us the outside shooting we needed in order to space the court. Teams tried to load up their defense to stop our inside game, so Manuel was able to take advantage of that and hit some very big shots for us all year long,” Ramirez said of Trevino.