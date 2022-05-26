Gregory-Portland’s Jacob Thomas and Colton Harrison finished third and fourth in the 5A boys pole vault competition at the UIL state track and field meet held in Austin May 13.
Thomas won the bronze medal for the Wildcats after clearing 16 feet.
He missed his opener at 15-0, but was successful on each of his next three attempts at 15-0, 15-6 and 15-9. He missed his first attempt at 16-0, but cleared the height on his second attempt to stay alive with Prosper Rock Hill’s Gavin Hecke and North Richland Hills Birdville’s Nick Loibl.
With the bar at 16-3, Hecke cleared on his first attempt, but both Loibl and Thomas missed all three attempts to finish second and third, respectively.
Harrison claimed fourth by clearing 15-6 in the event. He cleared 15-0 on his first attempt, missed his first attempt at 15-6 before clearing the height on his second attempt, then missed all three tries at 15-9 to bow out of the competition.
On the girls side, Gregory-Portland’s Madison Snody finished fifth with a successful attempt at 11-6.
Snody was good on her first two attempts, first at 11-0 and then at 11-6, but she couldn’t make it over the bar in her three attempts at 12-0.
McKinney North’s Alexandra Harber won the gold medal with a jump of 13-0. Sulphur Springs’ Claire Bybee won the silver medal and Royse City’s Jacelyn Neighbors won the bronze medal.
Sinton’s Zerah Martinez finished fourth in the 4A girls 800-meter run on May 12.
The junior clocked a time of 2 minutes, 19.17 seconds to take fourth and score four points for the Lady Pirates.
Mabank’s Trista Etheridge beat out Martinez for the bronze by clocking 2:17.89.
Canyon’s Abree Winfrey won the gold medal in 2:14.42 and Fredericksburg’s Taylor Grona won the silver medal in 2:16.41.
Martinez also finished ninth for Sinton in the 3,200, the first event held on May 12.
She was seventh after the first lap and moved up to fifth by the conclusion of the third lap, but fell to eighth on the fourth lap and ninth on the fifth lap.
She clocked a time of 11:47.12 in the event.
Melissa’s Abi Bass won the gold medal in 10:43.89. Canyon’s Hannah Stuart won the silver medal and La Feria’s Liana Navarro won the bronze.
Taft’s Adam Liendro finished fifth in the 3A boys high jump on May 12, posting a jump of 6-2.
The six jumpers who finished fourth through ninth all posted jumps of 6-2 and were slotted into places based on misses.
Palestine Westwood’s Josh Davis took fourth with Liendro taking fifth, Karnes City’s Jerrick Beaver taking sixth, Brock’s Sawyer Strosnider and Winnsboro’s Hayden Deaton tying for seventh, and Brady’s Bryce Davis taking ninth.
Woodville’s Linus Mannino won the gold medal by clearing 6-9. Caldwell’s Daniel Cowan took the silver and Gunter’s Kenny Burkholder won the bronze.
Liendro cleared 5-10 and 6-0 on his first attempts, but missed his first attempt at 6-2. He cleared the height on his second attempt, but missed all three tries at 6-4.
The boys team state champions and runners-up were: 1A, Turkey Valley, first, 51 points; Cross Plains, second, 50. 2A, Refugio, first, 77; Hamilton, second, 47. 3A, Brock, first, 55; Breckenridge, second, 33. 4A, Wimberley, first, 56; Argyle, second, 31. 5A, Fort Bend Marshall, first, 64; Lancaster, second, 42. 6A, Humble Summer Creek, first, 70; Duncanville, second, 60.
The girls team state champions and runners-up were: 1A, Ackerly Sands, first, 44; Cross Plains, second, 40. 2A, Haskell, first, 60; Panhandle, second, 58. 3A, Universal City Randolph, first, 86; Fairfield, second, 59. 4A, Canyon, first, 70; Stephenville, second, 43. 5A, Fort Bend Marshall, first, 75; Mansfield Timberview, second, 61. 6A, Lewisville Flower Mound, first, 68; Alvin Shadow Creek, second, 40.
