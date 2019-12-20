Second half lapse costly, Lady Pirates fall to Beeville

SINTON – The first half was promising for the Sinton Lady Pirates Tuesday night at Sam May Gym during their district opener, but a cold second half proved to be the difference during the 35-22 loss to Beeville.
Courtney Hesseltine and Emma Thomas gave Sinton a 4-0 lead at the onset before Beeville rallied to tie the game. Hannah Gallegos ended the run with a bucket and Hesseltine added her second basket extending their margin to 8-4. E. Thomas and Hesseltine closed the first period with scores that handed Sinton a 12-10 lead after one.
Beeville started the second with six unanswered points to take a 16-12 lead before Thomas ended the run with a score with 2:52 remaining in the half. Hesseltine closed the half with a three-point play making it 17-16 Lady Pirates at the half.
Then things then went south as Sinton scored five second half points while Beeville put up 19 second half points to pin the loss on the Lady Pirates. Hesseltine finished with 10 points, Emma Thomas finished with four while Gallegos, Stella Thomas and Anna Thomas each had two points.