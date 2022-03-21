The Sinton Pirates met the Calallen Wildcats in a rematch of last year’s State Quarterfinal on March 4. Sinton won last year’s meeting 2-1 with a Canon Chester walk-off to send the Pirates to the State Semifinals.
After a delayed start, the game was blown open with Jaquae Stewart hitting a three-run blast to open the scoring. Braeden Brown pitched six strong innings allowing 3 runs on 7 hits. The Pirates bats would carry them with a six run third inning and a two-run fourth thanks to a Rylan Galvan homerun, giving Sinton an 11-0 lead.
Calallen would strike back with two runs in the fifth inning and one more in the sixth. The Pirates emerged victorious with a final score of 11-3.
Sinton would take a 15-7 loss against Tuloso-Midway the following day but on March 8, the Pirates’ two pitchers didn’t allow a single hit as they defeated West Oso 15-0.
Sinton fired up the offense in the first inning, when Blake Mitchell doubled on a 2-2 count, scoring two runs.
Aidan Lozano led the Pirates to victory on the pitcher’s mound with the righthander lasting four innings, allowing zero hits and zero runs while striking out 11 and walking one. Derek Garcia threw one inning in relief out of the bullpen.
The Pirates hit two home runs on the day with Galvan put one out in the fourth inning and Stewart with a four bagger in the second inning.
The Pirates collected ended with 16 hits. Galvan, Mitchell, Lozano, Stewart, Kline Chester and Marco Gonzales each collected multiple hits with Galvan three for three at the plate to lead the Pirates in hits. They were sure-handed in the field and didn’t commit a single error. Mitchell had the most chances in the field with 14.
They took a 5-1 win against Stony Point on March 10, to bring their record to 7-1.
The Pirates will be back in action on March 17, with a district game against Beeville.