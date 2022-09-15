Sinton downs Calhoun 17-10

The Sinton Pirates ran into a stout Calhoun football team Friday night, but it did not slow the Pirates as they rallied in the fourth quarter for a 17-10 win on Sept. 9 at Pirate Stadium.
The victory raised the Pirates' record to 2-1 on the season with a road trip to Edna set for Sept. 16.
The Sandcrabs began the scoring with a 7-yard run to take a 7-0 lead. After a scoreless second quarter, the Pirates finally got on the board in the third, getting a 23-yard field goal from Landen Longoria to pull within 7-3. Calhoun answered with its own field goal from 30 yards out to extend its margin to 10-3.
The scoring for the reminder of the game would go to the Pirates. In the fourth quarter, Rhyzaya Rodriguez scored on a 2-yard run. Longoria added the point after to knot the game at 10-10.
The Pirates sealed the victory later in the final quarter when Ray Perez scored from 3 yards out. Longoria’s point after hand the Pirated their 17-10 win over the Sandcrabs.
Braeden Brown completed 14 of his 28 passes on the night for 134 yards. Brown added 29 yards rushing with Derek Garcia and Perez each adding 10 yards on the ground.
Kaden McCoy finished the night with six catches for 40 yards, Jacoby Jones had five receptions for 29 yards, Garcia finished with one catch for 49 yards while Colby Hesseltine and Nick Flores each had one catch.
The Pirates were led on defense by Tyler Ramirez who had 15 tackles with one sack. Luke Davis also added 15 tackles followed by Ray Perez and Ruben Magana who each had 10 tackles and one fumble recovery and Justin Molina finished with 10 tackles for the Pirates.