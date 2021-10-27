Sinton Lady Pirates defeated the Ingleside Lady Mustangs on Oct. 12 with a 25-15, 25-14, 25-10 series.
Both Sydney Mutchler and Kaylen Serrano ended with three aces each and Lindsey Puente ended with two.
For game assists, Puente ended with 20, Serrano ended with 11.
Taliyah Bess had two blocks with Annie Kay and Autumn Galvan ending with one each.
When it came to digs, Lila McCain had nine, Kay had four and Mutchler had three total.
Kay had nine kills, Bess had eight and Macey Hill ended the game with seven.
On Oct. 15, the Lady Pirates faced off against the Skidmore-Tynan Ladycats but fell 11-25, 21-25, 28-26 and 21-25.
Layla Mascorro took two aces with McCain and Mutchler ending with one each.
Puente ended with 23 assists along with Serrano who had 20.
Bess had six blocks, Galvan had two and Lela Thomas had one and a half.
For digs, McCain ended with 13, Mutchler had nine with Puente and Hill ending with eight each.
Hill also had 15 kills, Galvan had nine and Bess ended with eight.
