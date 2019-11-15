SINTON – The Sinton Pirates already had a spot secured in the Class 4A playoffs but their win over visiting Orange Grove Friday night at Pirate Stadium gave Sinton the number two seed.
The Pirates jumped out quickly and fought off a late Bulldog rally to win 42-36. Sinton will face Port Isabel Friday, 7:30 at Buc Stadium in Corpus Christi.
‘The Pirates fought hard Friday night. All season we have preached to them about winning games in the 4th quarter. That’s why we condition after practice, focusing on taking care of the little things and starting fast and finishing strong. It came down to the 4th quarter and the boys were prepared and finished the game in the fourth with execution. We are not satisfied. Our focus is to continue getting better and correct mistakes on all three aspects of the game going into the playoffs. We are proud of the way the boys finished up district play,” Head Football Coach Michael Troutman said.
The Bulldogs struck first, scoring on a one-yard touchdown run but the conversion failed as Sinton was down 6-0 with 6:44 left in the first.
The Pirates fumbled the ensuing kickoff and the Bulldogs reached the Sinton 34 but two plays later Robert Hughes intercepted a pass and raced 80 yards for the touchdown. Trey Rittiman added the point after to give the Pirates a 7-6 lead, one they would not surrender.
After forcing an Orange Grove punt, it took the Pirates four plays to get back on the board, this time after a 14-yard Rene Galvan touchdown run. Rittiman made it 14-6 Sinton. Early into the second quarter the Pirate defense got the Pirates on the board when Melvin Howard intercepted an errant Bulldog pass and raced 68 yards for the touchdown, handing Sinton a 21-6 lead with 10:44 left in the half.
Orange Grove responded with a 12 play, 71-yard drive than ended with a 12-yard touchdown run and with the conversion the Bulldogs were within 21-14.
The next Pirate possession began with a Rene Galvan 20-yard run and three plays later he connected with Rylan Galvan on a 44-yard screen pass that resulted in a Pirate score. Rittiman made it 28-14 with 3:02 left in the half.
Sinton followed with another defensive score, this time after Jackson Allen intercepted a pass and ran 44 yards for the touchdown giving Sinton a 35-14 lead after Rittiman’s point after.
The Bulldogs closed out the first half with an 11-play drive that concluded with a five-yard touchdown pass with seven seconds left in the half send Sinton into the break with a 35-22 lead.
On the Pirates second possession of the third quarter Sinton marched 70 yards in nine plays, capped by a 30-yard touchdown pass from Rene Galvan to Daelyn Davis. Rittiman tacked on the point after to make it 42-22 Pirates as the third quarter came to a close.
Orange Grove added a pair of fourth quarter scores but fell short in the end as Sinton nabbed a second-place finish in the district.
Rene Galvan finished with 109 yards passing and 77 yards rushing to lead the Pirates offense. Rogelio Rivas led the Sinton defense with 15 tackles, Robert Hughes added 12, Jacoby Lewis had 11 and Exander Gamez finished with 10 tackles.