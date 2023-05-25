Sinton drops Game 1 to Davenport

BEEVILLE – The Sinton Pirates saw their 20-game win streak come to an end Thursday night in a 1-0 loss to the San Antonio Davenport Wolves in Game 1 of their Class 4A regional semifinal series at Coastal Bend College.
The loss dropped the defending state champion Pirates to 33-2 on the season, while Davenport improved to 23-15.
The series will resume on Saturday with Game 2 at 2 p.m. at the San Antonio Northeast ISD Sports Park. Game 3, if necessary, will follow 30 minutes after the conclusion of Game 2.
The Wolves scored the only run they needed in the fifth inning.
Sinton came into the game averaging 8.4 runs per contest.