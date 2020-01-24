SINTON – Three Pirates scored in double figures Friday night at Sam May Gym helping Sinton get back on track with a 70-32 win over Ingleside.
Marcus Villarreal led the trio with 15 points followed by Jackson Allen with 12; Matt Chavez added 10 for Sinton.
The Pirates led 14-7 after one period and extended their margin to 30-12 at the half before putting the game out of reach by outscoring the Mustangs 40-20 in the second half. Donivan Jimenez added eight points; Daelyn Davis scored seven; JR Cruz had six; Chris Arriaga and Thomas Martinez had three each while Tyler Hesseltine and Jacoby Lewis each pitched in two points.
Tuesday night the Pirates sluggish start proved costly as they stumbled at Beeville 50-47. Sinton fell behind 35-20 at the half but finally got back into the game in the third period. The Pirates outscored the Trojans 15-2 in the third to pull within 37-35 but could not overcome the Beeville in the final period. Marcus Villarreal led Sinton with 24 points, 10 of which came in the second period. Donivan Jimenez added 11 points; Jackson Allen had five; Daelyn Davis scored four, and Chris Arriaga had three.