Sinton falls in state semifinals

Sinton coach Adrian Alaniz often tells his team that “baseball happens” when explaining the ups and the downs of the sport.
On June 7, a record-setting amount of baseball happened in his Pirates’ Class 4A state semifinal game against China Spring.
For 12 innings, Sinton battled the Cougars, but missed opportunities by the Pirates and China Springs’ ability to escape potential game-ending jams resulted in an 8-4 Cougar victory at Disch-Falk Field in Austin.
China Spring, which improved to 36-5-1, crossed the plate four times in the top of the 12th inning to win the longest game in Class 4A state tournament history and advanced to Thursday's state final against Liberty-Eylau, which beat Canyon Randall 15-5 in the earlier semifinal at Disch-Falk Field.
Sinton, which was seeking to defend its Class 4A state title, finished the season with a 37-4 record.
“One of the analogies that I use with these guys is that ‘baseball happens,’ ” Alaniz said after the game. “We were in a 12-round boxing match with China Spring and I knew we were going to be in it all the way to the end. We had a few opportunities there where we could have finished it off, but they made the plays and we hit into certain things.”
The Pirates left 20 runners on base in the game. In the bottom of the ninth, Sinton had the bases loaded with one out as Aidan Moody, was 2-for-4 at the plate, led off with a single and Rob Thomas and Marco Gonzales were hit by pitches from Cougar reliever Brenan Daniel.
China Spring escaped the threat when Jacquae Stewart grounded into a double play.
The Pirates sent the game into extra innings by scoring a run in the bottom of the seventh. Kash Wood, who was 2-for-5 in the game, led off by drawing a walk from Daniel and scored one out later on Aidan Moody’s double to left field. After Thomas lined out to center field, Blake Mitchell was intentionally walked. Gonzales was then retired on a fielder’s choice groundout.
Both teams had chances in the eighth. Daniel started the top of the eighth by greeting Sinton reliever Braeden Brown with a single. Brown then hit Trevor Black with a pitch before being relieved by Moody.
Braxton Bowers followed by reaching on an error on an attempted sacrifice bunt to load the bases with no outs. Moody struck out Garrett Maddox before Jacob Klement hit a grounder to first baseman Wood, who threw to home plate to retire Daniel.
Moody then coaxed Mason Kirk to fly out to left-center field and end the Cougars’ comeback attempt.
The Pirates stranded two batters, including one on third base, in the bottom of the eighth.
Stewart reached on an error and advanced to second base on a sacrifice bunt by Brown. After Daniel struck out Nick Flores, courtesy runner Derek Garcia advanced to third base on a Daniel wild pitch. But Daniel got out of the jam by getting Kaden McCoy to fly out to right field.
The Cougars needed only two hits in the 12th to score their four runs. With one out, Moody hit Daniel with a pitch and Black reached base on an error. Daniel scored from third base on Braxton Bowers’ fielder’s choice groundout. Dillon Bowers followed with a bunt that resulted in a throwing error which allowed Black to score.
With two outs, Kirk, who was 4-for-7 in the game, stroked a two-run double down the left-field line to expand China Springs’ lead to 8-4.
Cougar reliever JC Hughes issued a walk to Stewart to start the bottom of the 12th, but retired the next three Sinton batters to preserve the victory.
“I can count multiple times we could have won the game, but it just didn’t go in our favor today,” said Mitchell, who was 1-for-4 and drew three bases on balls.
Klement’s two-run triple in the second inning put the Cougars up 2-0. Sinton responded in the third inning with a two-run triple of its own off the bat of Flores to tie the game at 2-2.
A Pirate throwing error allowed China Spring to go up 3-2 in the fifth, but Sinton immediately tid the score again in the bottom of the inning on Wood’s RBI double.
The Cougars regained the lead at 4-3 in the top of the sixth when Braxton Bowers singled off Mitchell to score Ryan Hale.
Sinton left two runners on base in the bottom of the sixth before making its dramatic seventh-inning rally to send the game into extra innings.
“You can’t take anything away from these kids,” Alaniz said of the 4½-hour contest. “They continued to grind and trust in what we do. I’m just really proud of all the efforts they put out here tonight.”
