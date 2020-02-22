SINTON – The Sinton Lady Pirates jumped out to a quick lead against visiting Rockport-Fulton Friday but had to fight off a late rally to claim the 43-39 decision.
Sinton will open the playoffs Tuesday, Feb. 18, against Port Isabel in Alice at 7 p.m.
Sinton led 23-14 at the half before R-F rallied, outscoring the Lady Pirates 25-20 in the second half. Sinton opened a nine-point lead in the final period after consecutive threes by Hannah Gallegos and held off R-F late. Gallegos finished with 11 points; Emma Thomas added nine; Taliyah Bess had eight; Courtney Hesseltine scored six; Stella Thomas finished with five while Anna Thomas and Neffie Pyeatt scored two each.
The Lady Pirates stumbled in their final district game, falling 43-41 at Ingleside Tuesday at Mustang Gym. Emma Thomas scored 13; Courtney Hesseltine added 12; Taliyah Bess had six; Hannah Gallegos finished with five; Anna Thomas and Neffie Pyeatt scored two each, and Stella Thomas scored one.