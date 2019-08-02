Sinton football tickets on sale

SINTON – Season football seats for all Sinton Pirate home games will go on sale Monday, July 22, at 8 a.m. at the Central Administration Office, 322 S. Archer. (Office will be closed Friday, July 26, and Friday, Aug. 2. Tickets will not be sold on these two days.)
Individuals who held 2018 season tickets are eligible to purchase the same seats at this time. The tickets, priced at $5 each, will be sold in packets totaling $25. Season ticket packets include tickets for the six regular season scheduled games. The packets are sold at a discounted rate and are not refundable.
From Aug. 5 through Aug. 9, existing season ticket holders will be able to exchange or add tickets. In addition, season ticket holders will be offered prioritized limited rights to reserved seating (if available) for playoff games.
On Aug. 12, season tickets will be available to the parents of high school football players, cheerleaders, band and color guard. They will be sold on a first come basis.
On Aug. 13, season tickets will be available for the general public. They will be available on a first come basis.
Season ticket packets will be available at the central office until Aug. 23. Office hours for the ticket sales are Monday through Thursday 8 a.m.-4 p.m. and Friday 8 a.m.-noon. Tickets for the La Vernia game will go on sale Monday, Aug. 26, until Friday, Aug. 30. All other scheduled game tickets will be sold on a week-to-week basis during the same time frame.