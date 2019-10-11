SINTON – After a few Friday nights where the Sinton Pirates came close to winning, Homecoming night turned the tide as the Pirates disposed of visiting Bruni 52-6 at PirateStadium.
Sinton shined on all facets of the game Friday to earn win number one for Head Coach Michael Troutman and set the tone for this week’s district opener at Rockport-Fulton.
Sinton was on the board twice before the Sinton Pirate fans could settle into their seats. Rogelio Rivas picked off an errant pass on the third play of the game and two plays later, Rylan Galvan dashed 43 yards for the first Pirate score. The Sinton defense forced a Badger punt and four plays later, Rene Galvan connected with Robert Hughes on a 26-yard scoring strike to put Sinton up 12-0.
On the next Bruni possession, Trystn Burnell picked up a big sack, forcing another Badger punt. On first down, Rene Galvan picked up 16 yards to the Badger 46 and two plays later, Rylan Galvan gained 20 yards before Chris Burk went the final 26 yards for the touchdown as the Pirates extended their margin to 18-0.
The Sinton defense went back to work, a second down sack by Burnell, his second of the night came right before Jackson Allen intercepted a pass and returned it to the Bruni 13. Rylan Galvan opened the short drive with a 10-yard run before scoring from three yards out on the next play and he added the two-point conversion as Sinton built a 26-0 lead after one quarter.
On the next Bruni possession Jacoby Lewis added his own sack and, after a short punt, the Pirates had the ball at the Badger 26. Robert Hughes scored on the first play and Rylan Galvan added the two-point conversion as Sinton took a 34-0 lead with 8:29 left in the second.
Sinton got the ball back after another Badger punt that Melvin Howard returned 35 yards to the Bruni 26. Howard finished off the drive with a 26-yard touchdown run. Rene Galvan hit Jackson Allen for the two-point conversion making it 42-0.
Rylan Galvan added a 28-yard touchdown run and Trey Rittiman connected on a 28-yard field goal to make it 52-0. Bruni added a late score to make the final 52-6.
Ryland Galvan finished with 116 yards on eight carries and scored three times. Rene Galvan completed a pair of passes, both to Robert Hughes for 46 yards.
Trystn Burnell paced the defensive onslaught with six tackles, four for losses and had two sacks. Jacoby Lewis had five tackles, two for loss and a sack, Trey Rittiman had five tackles and recovered a fumble and Rogelio Rivas recovered a fumble and added an interception.