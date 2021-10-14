Sinton and Rockport-Fulton had an all-time classic on Oct. 1 in the mud-soaked turf of Pirate Stadium in Rockport with Sinton coming away victorious, 28-21.
Sinton scored with 20 seconds remaining in the contest to earn the victory over its Highway 188 rivals.
The visiting Pirates took over with less than four minutes left in the contest and mounted the game-winning drive.
After a crucial fourth down pass to God Pyeatt put the ball at the Rockport 28-yard line, Rene Galvan found wide receiver JR Cruz, who shimmied into the end zone to give Sinton the lead with only 20 seconds left to play.
Rockport’s final drive ended with an Ace Seibert pass falling harmlessly to the muddy field as time expired.
The win pushed Sinton to 4-1 on the year and 2-0 in District 16-4A Division II play. The Pirates currently sit tied atop the district standings with Ingleside, which improved to 5-0 overall and 2-0 in district play Oct. 1.
The first half of the Pirates’ win over R-F was played on a razor’s edge with both sides trading three-and-outs. Sinton struck first with quarterback Rene Galvan calling his own number to punch it into the end zone, with Sinton taking a 7-0 lead late in the first quarter.
The remainder of the first half was filled with both teams throwing large salvos at each other, but neither could reach the end zone.
What the first half lacked in action, the second half more than made up for.
Sinton extended its lead to 14-0 with another Rene Galvan run, before Rockport answered with Seibert hitting wide receiver Rickey Franks for a 17-yard touchdown pass to cut the lead to 14-7.
In the fourth quarter, Sinton was pushed way behind the down markers following a called-back Galvan touchdown due to a hold and illegal procedure before Rene Galvan found wide receiver Braeden Brown for a 12-yard passing touchdown to stretch the Sinton lead to 21-7.
On its next possession, Rockport answered back with a long pass from Seibert to wide receiver Jordan Gordan, who got the ball down to the 1-yard line before running back John Chupe punched it in bringing Rockport within one possession of a tie ballgame.
Rockport had a chance to tie after forcing a Sinton three-and-out, but Seibert was stripped at the 12 and Sinton recovered.
Rene Galvan fumbled on the next play, though, giving Rockport another chance.
With Rockport backed up in the shadow of its own goal post, Sinton sent a blitz and believed to have recorded a safety. After the celebrations had subsided, however, the officials placed the ball at the 2-yard line due to forward progress.
Rockport took advantage of Sinton’s rollercoaster of emotions with Seibert finding Luke Muirhead for a 98-yard touchdown pass to tie the game at 21.
Galvan led Sinton to the game winner on the ensuing drive.
Galvan finished the game 17 of 26 for 203 yards and two touchdowns and also rushed for 79 yards and two scored on 21 carries.
Rylan Galvan led the team in rushing with 90 yards on 15 carries.
Pyeatt was the leading receiver with 95 yards on eight grabs.
Brown and Cruz both finished with 34 yards receiving and one touchdown.
Aidan Moody led the Sinton defense with 10 tackles, while Ray Perez had eight, and Jonathon Morin and Tyler Ramirez both had seven.
Sinton totaled five sacks on the night with Morin recording two, and Ramirez, Logan Dewald and Jaquae Stewart each recording one.
Morin also had a forced fumble and a fumble recovery for Sinton.
The Pirates return home this week to host Port Isabel. Kickoff is slated for 7:30 p.m. Friday.