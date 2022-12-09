The Sinton Lady Pirates fell to 3-8 on the season after a 40-28 loss to the Skidmore-Tynan Lady Cats on Nov. 22 in Sinton.
Autumn Galvan led Sinton with 10 points. Kayla Rivas added eight points and Heather Nunn tossed in five.
Lady Pirates fall to IWA
The Corpus Christi Incarnate Word Angels took a 53-30 win over the Sinton Lady Pirates on Nov. 21 in Corpus Christi.
Kayla Rivas led Sinton (3-7) with 10 points while Autumn Galvan added eight.
Gracie Santellana tossed in five points, Aubrey Trujillo had four, Madison Avery netted two and Heather Nunn had one.
Sinton takes seventh
The Sinton Lady Pirates defeated the Bloomington Lady Cats 35-8 on Nov. 19 to take seventh place in the Skidmore-Tynan tournament.
Gracie Santellana made two 3-pointers and led Sinton (3-6) with 14 points. Kayla Rivas added 10, while Madison Avery had eight and Autumn Galvan tossed in two. Avery also had two 3-pointers.
Earlier in the day, Sinton fell to Premont 48-37.
Galvan led the Lady Pirates with 17 points. Santellana and Rivas each scored six, Heather Nunn had five and Liliana Fuentes finished with three.
Nunn, Fuentes and Santellana each had one 3-pointer.
On Nov. 18, Sinton rolled past Taft 59-11.
Nunn led the way with 11 points. Also scoring for the Lady Pirates were Galvan (eight), Santellana (eight), Fuentes (five), Aubrey Trujillo (five), Krista Reagan (two) and Rivas (one).
Nunn made three 3-pointers and Santellana had two. Galvan, Fuentes and Trujillo each made one shot from beyond the 3-point arc.
Sinton lost to Jourdanton 40-33. Galvan had 11 points, Nunn added seven, Santellana had six, Rivas tossed in four, Avery had three and Reagan netted two.
Nunn and Santellana each had two 3-pointers and Galvan and Avery each had one.
Sinton lost two games on the first day of the tournament.
Falls City beat the Lady Pirates 40-25. Santellana had 14 points. Galvan, Avery and Reagan each had three while Rivas scored two.
Santellana made four 3-pointers and Galvan and Avery each had one.
Later in the day, Sinton fell 53-39 to Laredo Nixon.
Rivas topped the Lady Pirates with 19 points. Galvan had seven, Santellana added five, Nunn and Trujillo had three each, and Reagan tossed in two.
Galvan, Trujillo and Nunn each had a 3-pointer.
Rivas was named to the all-tournament team.